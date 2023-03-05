When Carson Wentz arrived to the NFL, everyone thought he would be an outstanding quarterback. However, he has now accepted a heartbreaking truth about his future that may completely end this idea for good.

This year didn't start very well for Carson Wentz. The 30-year-old quarterback was released by the Washington Commanders and now he's looking for a new team for the 2023 season. However, he has accepted a heartbreaking truth about his future that might change his whole career.

In 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the 2nd-overall pick. There were huge expectations from the former North Dakota State player, one of the best quarterbacks of that class.

Unfortunately, the injuries have been part of his whole career and he hasn't been able to be completely healthy to show what he's capable of. Entering the 2023 campaign, Wentz has shared what he sees in his future and it is not what a former 2nd-overall pick would expect.

Carson Wentz gets real on what he expects from his future

Carson Wentz' first seven years in the NFL have not been the best. The quarterback has suffered multiple injuries that have kept him away from being a solid starter anywhere.

He has played for the Eagles, Colts and Commanders, but Washington decided to release him this year after only one season with them. Unfortunately, the quarterback is ready to leave the starting role behind and prepare to be a backup.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Wentz' agents are looking for his next suitor to play his eighth season, but the quarterback is open to various roles that could help that team in any way.

The quarterback's openness to accept various roles makes everyone think he's ready to become a backup. In 2022, he was relegated by Taylor Heinicke, who had a 5-3-1 record to save the Commanders from having another losing season.