Where to watch Iowa State vs Miami (FL) live for free in the USA: 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State and Miami (FL) square off in what will be the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl promises an exciting showdown as the Iowa State Cyclones face the Miami Hurricanes, with Miami entering as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 56.5 points.

In their last games, Miami lost a thrilling 42-38 battle to the Syracuse Orange, while Iowa State was handed a tough 45-19 loss by the Arizona State Sun Devils. Both teams will be eager to bounce back and finish their seasons on a strong note.

When will the Iowa State vs Miami (FL) match be played?

Iowa State play against Miami (FL) this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Iowa State vs Miami (FL): Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami (FL) in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Iowa State and Miami (FL) live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.