Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Iowa State vs Miami (FL) live for free in the USA: 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State take on Miami (FL) for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMiami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George

By Leonardo Herrera

Iowa State and Miami (FL) square off in what will be the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Iowa State vs Miami (FL) online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Pop-Tarts Bowl promises an exciting showdown as the Iowa State Cyclones face the Miami Hurricanes, with Miami entering as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 56.5 points.

In their last games, Miami lost a thrilling 42-38 battle to the Syracuse Orange, while Iowa State was handed a tough 45-19 loss by the Arizona State Sun Devils. Both teams will be eager to bounce back and finish their seasons on a strong note. 

Advertisement

When will the Iowa State vs Miami (FL) match be played?

Iowa State play against Miami (FL) this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Connor Moberly – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Connor Moberly – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Iowa State vs Miami (FL): Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

NCAAF News: Cade Klubnik Clemson teammate enters transfer portal after playoff loss vs Texas

see also

NCAAF News: Cade Klubnik Clemson teammate enters transfer portal after playoff loss vs Texas

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami (FL) in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Iowa State and Miami (FL) live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State live for free in the USA: 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
College Football

Where to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State live for free in the USA: 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Mike Tyson issues stern warning to boxer hailed as Usyk's successor by Tyson Fury
Boxing

Mike Tyson issues stern warning to boxer hailed as Usyk's successor by Tyson Fury

Steelers have surprising plan for future of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
NFL

Steelers have surprising plan for future of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

In addition to Carson Beck, Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses another key player for the game vs Notre Dame
College Football

In addition to Carson Beck, Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses another key player for the game vs Notre Dame

Better Collective Logo