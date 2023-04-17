Patrick Mahomes wants to defend his Super Bowl LVII title in the best way possible. However, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered an ankle injury and his health status is worrying all the fans.

It is known that Patrick Mahomes is the star of the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped lead his team to victory in Super Bowl LVII, but unfortunately, his health status may put the opportunity to win back-to-back titles this year in danger.

Patrick Mahomes is probably the best quarterback in the NFL today. Even legends like Peyton Manning have surrendered to him with heartfelt messages, proving that he could become one of the greatest in history.

Mahomes, who is on Time's list of most influential people of 2023, wants to have a similar campaign as the last one. However, he has an ankle injury that may not allow him to return to work soon enough to do so.

Patrick Mahomes talks about his health status for the offseason workouts

Mahomes' 2022 NFL season was remarkable. The quarterback completed 435 passes out of 648 attempts for 5,250 yards (career-high), 41 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

He helped his team win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles despite having an ankle injury. However, the quarterback hasn't fully recovered yet and he's still struggling with this problem.

"Now it's been more about just kind of managing it, getting the mobility back the best that I possibly can," Mahomes siad about his offseason workouts. "I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but I've had no, necessarily, limitations. It's just that when you go through the grind of a week of training and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time you want to make sure you're still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends, but we've done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I'm throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.

"I think running and cutting there will still be a little limitations going the next few weeks but I'm happy with where I'm at. We will keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season."

There's still plenty of time for him to recover as the quarterback doesn't need to step on the field soon. Mahomes thinks his ankle injury won't give him any more problems in the future like the one he experienced with his foot.

"I feel like the foot was way more serious, I guess you would say, than the ankle has been," Mahomes said. "The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on, really cut my mobility down a lot. So, I really had to work through that into the season that next year. With the ankle, I feel like we've improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton."