During the 2024 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster trade for Amari Cooper. Unfortunately, his role in the offense has been limited, and now he has sent a strong message to Josh Allen about his lack of involvement.

The Bills are just one win away from reaching the 2025 Super Bowl. The AFC East club has had an incredible campaign, driven largely by the outstanding performances of Josh Allen.

During the regular season, the front office sought to bolster the offense by acquiring Amari Cooper. However, the star wideout has not been as involved as he had hoped, and he has now spoken out on the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amari Cooper gets real on his lack of involvement with the Bills

The Bills are widely regarded as a top contender for this year’s Super Bowl. While their roster isn’t the most star-studded, Josh Allen has carried the team to the AFC Championship with an MVP-caliber season.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes strong statement about Bills with huge warning for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense

Despite being gifted an elite wide receiver midseason, Allen’s remarkable performance has made it seem like he hasn’t needed additional weapons. This lack of chemistry with Amari Cooper has raised questions.

Advertisement

Cooper joined the Bills to be Josh Allen’s primary target. However, he has not lived up to expectations as the WR1, largely due to limited opportunities in the offense.

Advertisement

Cooper recorded just 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. His production has dropped further in the playoffs, though Cooper has emphasized that he prioritizes team success over personal stats.

Advertisement

Amari Cooper, wide receiver of the Buffalo Bills

“I’m very satisfied,” Cooper said Wednesday on reaching the AFC Championship, via Karl Rasmussen of SI.com. “I’ve never been this far in the playoffs. Obviously, every receiver wants to have 10, 20 catches a game, but that’s not always how the cookie crumbles, and it’s not always the most beneficial thing for the team. . . . Winning is obviously way more important, and there’s many ways to win. We’re getting a job done, so absolutely no complaints from me, because that’s all I truly want. I’ve had it every other way and haven’t really reached the pinnacle of the sport how I would’ve liked.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Amari Cooper continue with the Bills in 2025?

Although the Bills brought in Cooper to fill the role of their top wide receiver, his performance hasn’t matched expectations. With free agency looming after the season, his future in Buffalo remains uncertain.

see also Bills star Josh Allen, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson have three competitors for 2024 NFL MVP award

Cooper has expressed interest in staying with the Bills in 2025. While a short-term deal with Buffalo seems plausible, he may also be enticed by offers from other teams offering a larger role or better terms.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE