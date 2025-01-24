NCAAB News: Coach K reveals the difference between Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg

For decades, college basketball fans have always had some sort of opinion about the Duke Blue Devils. Some love him, and others absolutely hate their guts, but all talk about them.

That’s why, more often than not, they’ve had some of the best players in the nation. They’re a blue-collar program with a plethora of NBA players in their history books.

With that in mind, the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski shared his thoughts on the hype surrounding their two latest superstars: Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach K compares Cooper Flagg and Zion Williamson

“[Cooper Flagg] has been amazing, really. There’s not even a glimpse of anything negative,” Coach K said. “There’s no negative DNA in his room. He came in with hype, not as much as Zion because Zion’s was his like you couldn’t believe that body type could do all that.”

Cooper Flagg

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Williamson hasn’t been able to find that same success in the league. While spectacular when he plays, he’s been hurt more often than not so far.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

There have also been some major concerns about his work ethic, eating habits, and overall feel for the game. Hopefully, that won’t be the case with Flagg, who has everything to be a star.