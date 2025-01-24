Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Coach K reveals the difference between Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg

Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg rocked the world while at Duke, and Coach K shared his thoughts on both of them.

By Ernesto Cova

Zion Williamson
© Sean Gardner/Getty ImagesZion Williamson

For decades, college basketball fans have always had some sort of opinion about the Duke Blue Devils. Some love him, and others absolutely hate their guts, but all talk about them.

That’s why, more often than not, they’ve had some of the best players in the nation. They’re a blue-collar program with a plethora of NBA players in their history books.

With that in mind, the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski shared his thoughts on the hype surrounding their two latest superstars: Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg.

Coach K compares Cooper Flagg and Zion Williamson

“[Cooper Flagg] has been amazing, really. There’s not even a glimpse of anything negative,” Coach K said. “There’s no negative DNA in his room. He came in with hype, not as much as Zion because Zion’s was his like you couldn’t believe that body type could do all that.”

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg

Unfortunately, Williamson hasn’t been able to find that same success in the league. While spectacular when he plays, he’s been hurt more often than not so far.

There have also been some major concerns about his work ethic, eating habits, and overall feel for the game. Hopefully, that won’t be the case with Flagg, who has everything to be a star.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

