Riley's approach to Butler mirrors his past with LeBron and Magic Johnson, says former NBA champion

On Thursday, the Miami Heat suffered a 125-96 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jimmy Butler notably absent from the lineup due to a suspension following actions deemed detrimental to the team. Amidst this growing tension, two former NBA champions placed the blame squarely on Heat president Pat Riley, with one of them comparing Butler’s current conflict to past situations involving the likes of Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

“Pat Riley started all of this,” Kendrick Perkins stated during an appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “At the end of the postseason, Pat Riley called Jimmy out. That was one thing. Then, you don’t extend Jimmy, you come into training camp and say, ‘We’re going to run this offense through Bam (Adebayo) and Tyler Herro.’”

The 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics then put himself in Butler’s shoes to explain the frustration. “Okay, cool. If that’s the plan, then why am I here?” he asked. “I’ve been the leader, the guy you rely on, the one who’s carried this franchise to two NBA Finals. If you want to end this relationship, how about just letting me go where I need to go?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perkins laid the blame for the situation entirely on Riley, stating, “Now Pat Riley, cause we all know old people are stuck in their ways, he got this pride thing that he has going on, which now he’s doing a disservice to Erik Spoelstra and the guys in the locker room,” he said. And concluded: “Not Jimmy, Pat Riley.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

Richard Jefferson offers his take

Richard Jefferson also weighed in on the situation, offering his perspective on the timing of a potential resolution. “Pat Riley has until the trade deadline to get rid of Jimmy. So he can deal with another month of a headache to make sure that they get the right assets for their team,” he said. “He’s like, ‘I have to wait until we get the maximum that we can for Jimmy.’”

Advertisement

The former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 also framed the situation in a broader historical context, recalling Riley’s previous interactions with NBA legends. “Riley’s been doing this since the days of Magic Johnson, LeBron, Patrick Ewing, and Jerry (expletive) West,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Understanding Riley’s mentality, Jefferson added: “Dealing with the temper tantrum from Jimmy Butler for a few months? He’s OK with it. He ain’t happy with it, but he can deal with it.”

Riley’s history with star players

Pat Riley’s career has seen him work with some of the greatest players in NBA history. A central figure in the league as a player, a coach, and a team president, Riley’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers during the Showtime era saw him working alongside Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Later, with the New York Knicks, he coached Patrick Ewing, and with the Miami Heat, he managed the careers of Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks silence after new Jimmy Butler suspension

While many of these superstars have had their conflicts with Riley, one common thread emerges: the unyielding will of the Heat’s president. As Jefferson noted, Riley has a reputation for handling difficult situations in his own way. As a result, it seems unlikely that this current standoff with Butler will end any differently than Riley’s long-established plan.