NHL News: Kraken's Joey Daccord sends bold claim about star Alex Ovechkin's Capitals

Washington Capitals defeated the Seattle Kraken and despite the loss, Joey Daccord sent out a bold statement about Alex Ovechkin's team in the 2024-25 NHL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesAlex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals reacts after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of the game at Capital One Arena on October 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Seattle Kraken were unable to stop the Washington Capitals, who are on a roll in the 2024-25 NHL season, leading the Metropolitan Division with a six-game winning streak. Goalie Joey Daccord was blunt about Alex Ovechkin‘s team, which is on the verge of setting an all-time record.

Ovechkin scored his 875th career goal and 22nd of the season in Washington‘s win over Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. The 39-year-old left wing moved within 20 goals of surpassing Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) as the all-time leading scorer in NHL history.

Kraken‘s Daccord had a close look at Ovechkin’s outstanding performance, but also weighed in on the performance of the entire Capitals lineup, which looks to be a serious contender this season.

Daccord’s admission about the Capitals

“They’re No. 1 in the League for a reason. They played really well tonight. They made it really hard for us to get to their net, and credit to their goalie as well. He played well,” Daccord told reporters, showering Ovechkin’s Capitals with praise. The 28-year-old goalie had his work cut out for him, making 30 saves for the Kraken.

Capitals figures react to another goal by Ovechkin

Ovechkin’s performance is drawing praise from his teammates, who see the forward approaching Gretzky’s record on a daily basis. “They don’t ask ‘How?’ they ask ‘How many?’. You’ve got to score that goal from the defensive zone. With all the accomplishments that he has, he fully deserved that,” said Washington forward Aliaksei Protas.

Alex Ovechkin's salary: How much does the Washington Capitals' captain get paid?

“That was a tougher empty-netter. I know everybody will say, ‘empty-netter,’ but that was a little bit tougher. But good for him to seal it,” said Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. At the same time, Carbery took the opportunity to praise his team’s performance. “I thought that was one of the better games we’ve played in a long, long time,” he said.

Advertisement
