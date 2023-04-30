Even though Jim Irsay recently said that Anthony Richardson was their only option, he wasn't. It has now been revealed the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts would've drafted if the former Florida player wasn't available at No. 4.

After a long time searching for a top quarterback, it seems like the Colts have found one. Anthony Richardson was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, one of the best prospects of this class.

Colts' second option if Anthony Richardson was picked before

It is clear that the Colts are comfortable with their decision.

With the 4th-overall pick, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson. Even though he was seen as one of the best quarterbacks, it was a surprising move by Indianapolis.

Jim Irsay revealed that the team's front office wanted Richardson even before his NFL Combine. However, they had a backup plan in case Panthers, Texans or Cardinals selected him.

According to Dov Kleiman, the Indianapolis Colts would've selected Will Levis in case Richardson wasn't available. Once they landed the former Florida player, they totally forgot about the Kentucky quarterback.