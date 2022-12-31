There's no doubt that Dak Prescott is a great quarterback, but he also has huge mistakes on the field. Now, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has one of the worst record in the league, but he just minimized the significance of it.

Dak Prescott downplays being the most intercepted quarterback in the NFL

This 2022 has been good for the Dallas Cowboys. They are really close to the Eagles in the hunt for the NFC East title, with a remarkable performance by Dak Prescott, but he has not been perfect.

In Week 17's game against the Titans, Prescott threw two interceptions, which gave him the leadership in this entry in the entire league with a total of 14 throughout the 2022 season, but the quarterback doesn't care about it.

"To be able to play this position, you've gotta have a short-term memory," Prescott told reporters after the game on his. "Whether the interception you feel is your fault, not your fault, whether you throw it to the guy and lose out on points before half or not, you've gotta be able to turn the page and just move on. That's something that, honestly, I take pride in. Obviously, you're not trying to have that adversity or cause that adversity, but good or bad, I'm on to the next play."

Dak Prescott missed five games due to a hand injury and still is the leader of thrown interceptions. Despite this situation, the Cowboys are close to the Eagles in the NFC East title race and fighting once again for the Super Bowl.