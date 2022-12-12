The free-agency has finally given the Dallas Cowboys the wide receiver they were looking for. Now, the NFC East team signed an elite player in order to boost their Super Bowl odds.

The Dallas Cowboys have boosted their Super Bowl odds a lot. The NFC East team improved their roster by signing a top wide receiver in the free-agency and of course they are true candidates to lift the trophy this year.

It is the last part of the 2022 NFL regular season and the Cowboys are trying to close the gap between them and the Philadelphia Eagles. They are close to the NFC East leaders and of course will try to take their spot to get a better position for the Playoffs.

Now, the Cowboys have boosted their odds for this season a lot by making a bold move in the free-agency. They have given Dak Prescott the weapon he needed and now Dallas' offense is looking very solid for the end of the campaign.

Dallas Cowboys sign free-agent T.Y. Hilton

During this 2022 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys were linked with Odell Beckham Jr. as they needed another top wide receiver in their roster. Well, they changed their mind and signed another free-agent: T.Y. Hilton.

Even though Odell Beckham Jr. visited the Cowboys last week, their reunion didn't go as planned. After they couldn't see OBJ work out, they searched for another wide receiver and found the former Indianapolis Colts player available.

Hilton returns to a football field after a rough 2021. He started last season on injured reserve and returned until October, but then the Colts decided to end their relationship and after 11 months he'll play again, now with Dallas.

Cowboys' roster is stacked with talent and good options for Dak Prescott. Cee Dee Lamb and Michael Gallup headline the wide receivers' group, so adding the 33-year-old will be vital to have another weapon available to throw passes to.