After almost three decades without a Super Bowl victory, the Dallas Cowboys could go all-in at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. That's why Jerry Jones signed Mike McCarthy as head coach and gave Dak Prescott a massive contract extension to be the franchise quarterback for the future. However, for a second year in a row, the Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers in the playoffs.

The problem for the Dallas Cowboys is that the Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC East after reaching the Super Bowl and the New York Giants could be on a successful rebuilding process thanks to head coach Brian Daboll.

As a consquence, Jerry Jones has no time to lose looking toward the 2023 NFL Draft. For many week, there have been many rumors regarding which position is a priority for the front office. Read here to check out why the Dallas Cowboys might be ready for a shocking decision.

NFL Draft 2023: Dallas Cowboys prepare surprising first round pick

It's important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys will suffer major changes in the 2023 season. For example, Kellen Moore is out as offensive coordinator and head coach Mike McCarthy has decided to take those duties.

Considering the defense has been very solid under Dan Quinn, who by the way stays with the Cowboys one more year, the first round pick for the Cowboys is really intriguing. In an unexpected turn of events, Dallas might go running back with their selection in the NFL Draft. They have the 26th overall pick.

According to a report from Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys have not ruled out that option. This was the answer from executive vice president, Stephen Jones. "I think it depends on what part of the first round we're talking about. If you're up there in the Top 10, it's hard to take them there (running backs). Definitely, if you're taking a player in the top half, you're hoping to get a player that's going to be here for at least ten years. And it's tough for running backs to last ten years. There are not many Emmitt Smiths or guys that play that long."

The running back position is a huge problem for the Cowboys. Tony Pollard will probably hit free agency and Ezekiell Elliott has been a recent disappointment. Elliott means a massive cap hit for 2023 and that's why many reports point out that he could be released or looking at a a restructured contract.

Considering the Dallas Cowboys are on the final part of that first round in the NFL Draft, running back could be an option if all the projected star players are off the board. Bijan Robinson (Texas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama), Tyjae Spears (Tulane) or Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) are possible names in play.