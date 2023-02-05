Bradley Chubb moved from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins, but a broken hand injury decreased his level at the end of the campaign. Now, the defensive end has shared a honest confession on this problem ahead of the 2023 season.

Bradley Chubb's confession on his broken hand injury

"In the month of February, I'm probably as good as I've been in three, four, five years," Chubb told NFL.com on Friday. "I broke my hand during the season, but you can see I have the cast off now, I'm moving it around. It's all good, man. It's just a matter of just getting back to it, locking the schedule in, and then getting everything back moving forward."