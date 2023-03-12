Jalen Ramsey will join the Miami Dolphins for the 2023 season. It's a huge move for the AFC East team, but Tyreek Hill, his new teammate, has sent him a warning that may not be taken very well by the cornerback.

The Miami Dolphins are building a really strong defense for the upcoming season. The AFC East team has traded for Jalen Ramsey and, even though the cornerback should be welcomed in a friendly way by his new teammates, Tyreek Hill, has sent him a not so kind warning.

In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for multiple draft picks. Miami wanted a top wide receiver and signed him in a 4-year, $120 million deal.

However, Hill is not the only piece the Dolphins have added recently. Ahead of the 2023 season, Miami has announced a new blockbuster trade: Jalen Ramsey. The cornerback will play for his third team and he wants to repeat the success he had with the Rams with his new club.

Tyreek Hill sends rarning to Jalen Ramsey after being traded to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill will have someone new to defend him during Dolphins' practices. Jalen Ramsey will join the AFC East squad and the wide receiver can't forget his most recent duel against the cornerback.

After receiving the news about Ramsey's trade, Hill used social media to send a warning to the cornerback. "If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting," Tyreek answered to Jalen's post-news tweet.

The wide receiver remembered when he faced Ramsey in the 2023 Pro Bowl. During the flag game, Jalen tackled Hill and launched him out of bounds. Here's the play the wide receiver referred to: