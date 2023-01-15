Tua Tagovailoa's year was difficult, but he was a key player for the Miami Dolphins this year. Now, the AFC East squad has taken a decision on whether he should continue with them or not in 2023.

There are a lot of questions regarding who's going to be the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The team has already initiated the quest to search his next starter and have taken a decision on Tua Tagovailoa's future.

It is clear that Tua Tagovailoa didn't had the best year of his career. Injuries didn't let him play all the season and he missed some games in which he could've done something for his team.

Even though he was not the real reason why the Dolphins couldn't defeat the Bills in the Super Wild Card round, fans are wondering if he should be the starting quarterback in 2023. The team has now given an answer to that question.

Will Tua Tagovailoa continue with the Dolphins in 2023?

The 2022 NFL season was very tough for Tagovailoa. The quarterback was unable to play due to multiple injuries and he even missed the Super Wild Card round game against the Bills.

There are fans questioning Tua Tagovailoa's continuity. They are wondering if the youngster should be their quarterback next season, but now it seems like the team has it very clear.

According to Adam Schefter, NFL Insider for ESPN, the Miami Dolphins want to give Tua Tagovailoa the starting role for 2023. They are confident he's the future for their franchise and want to test him completely healthy.

There were rumors that the Dolphins want to bring a veteran quarterback next year. Some reports say that Tom Brady could be tempted to return to the AFC East to play with them, but it wouldn't make so much sense if they want to retain Tua in 2023.