The Eagles are building a Super Bowl caliber team around Jalen Hurts. Read here to check out the details of their latest trade for a running back.

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts everything he needs to win a Super Bowl in the near future. Last season, they were really close of hoisting the trophy but were stopped by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Undoubtedly, the Eagles' front office realized the Chiefs are the team to beat as the new dynasty in the NFL. As an immediate answer, Hurts received a five-year, $255 million contract. Then, it was time to go and build a massive roster for him through the Draft and free agency.

Of course, if we look carefully, the Eagles have put special attention to the Georgia Bulldogs in college football. Now, in another extraordinary move taking that into consideration, Philadelphia pulled a major trade for a running back.

Philadelphia Eagles trade to add running back for Jalen Hurts

During the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles went all-in to make a trade with the Lions and acquired running back, D'Andre Swift. Though he didn't rack massive numbers in his first three seasons as a pro, Philadelphia see a lot of potential in a player who was a stud at the college level.

Furtermore, the price to pay for D'Andre Swift was really cheap. A swap of 7th round picks in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2025. The Lions had already signed David Montgomery and just drafted Jahmyr Gibbs. Swift was not going to last much more there. If the running back gets close to his stats and power at Georgia, this could end up being a bargain.

So, D'Andre Swift is the latest name in an impressive list of Bulldogs in the current Eagles' roster. The names are just incredible considering Philadelphia got in the 2023 Draft prospects like DT Jalen Carter, DE Nolan Smith and CB Kelee Ringo. They will join DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean.