Ezekiel Elliot could play in 2023 for a recent Super Bowl champion

After seven seasons with the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott will try with a new squad in 2023. Dallas was not very comfortable with the running back's contract details, so they are set to release him soon.

But it seems that it won't take long for Zeke to find a good landing spot. Of course there are a lot of doubts regarding his health, but he's still a very dominant running back and multiple teams need him for the upcoming campaign.

Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear as the top contenders to get Elliott. The Super Bowl LV champions just released Leonard Fournette, so they see Zeke as the best replacement for him.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Buccaneers are "expected" to go after the 27-year-old. Unfortunately, it won't be the only squad interested in Zeke, as teams like Bills, Texans, and Bengals are reportedly also following him closely.