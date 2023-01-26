Ahead of the 2023 NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, star wideout Deebo Samuel took a jab at the Philly fans.

The 2023 NFL playoffs are reaching its crucial stages, with only four teams still in contention. The NFC championship—and therefore a ticket to the Super Bowl—will be at stake when the 49ers take on the Eagles this weekend.

San Francisco head into this game in high spirits, having reached this stage of the postseason against all odds after having Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured. With 'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy under center, the Niners are on the brink of making history.

However, a challenging test is up front. Philadelphia clinched the first seed in the conference, destroying the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. Plus, they'll have home fiield advantage. This aspect, however, doesn't seem to worry 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at all.

49ers' Deebo Samuel downplays Lincoln Financial Field's atmosphere

"We know it's going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day," Samuel said Wednesday, as quoted by 49ers Web Zone. "They're at home, NFC Championship. They're going to be all riled up. We don't really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work."

The Eagles take pride in having one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, and their stadium is widely renowned for its loudness. While many expect the Lincoln Financial Field's atmosphere to be at its peak on Sunday, Samuel looks confident it will not affect his team.