While the future of Aaron Rodgers steals all the headlines, a former Super Bowl champion revealed he would make a great gesture for the 4x MVP.

The season is over for the Packers, but they still have many things to take care of. Needless to say, the biggest concern in Green Bay right now is at quarterback, since Aaron Rodgers could be on the move this offseason.

The veteran quarterback is due nearly $60 million in 2023, but he still looks undecided on whether coming back for next year. In the event he leaves, many teams will probably be interested in his services.

One of them could be the New York Jets, given that team owner Woody Johnson admitted they’d spend what it takes to get a star signal-caller. In the event he makes a move for Rodgers, Johnson would have Joe Namath’s blessing. In fact, the Hall of Famer would even have his No. 12 shirt unretired so that Rodgers continues to use that number.

Joe Namath willing to have his Jets No. 12 unretired for Aaron Rodgers

“I hope it can come true but it’s farfetched,” Namath told Tiki and Tierney on Thursday, via WFAN Radio New York. “I know Mr. Johnson is trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get Rodgers…I’m a big Rodgers fan. I noticed he wears No. 12 of course.”

“It’s on ownership, and it’s different ownership, it’s different people. I sure like Rodgers. If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves and we got a real respect for our numbers. Aaron Rodgers…it would be great to have him in New York.”

Namath spent twelve years with the Jets, leading them to a memorable Super Bowl win in 1969. A two-time MVP, Namath was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, same year the Jets retired his iconic No. 12 jersey.