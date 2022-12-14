Once a feel-good story, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may have finally hit a wall. So, here, he shares his thoughts on what may have gone wrong in the past month.

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the National Football League early in the season. Geno Smith looked like the second coming of Russell Wilson, slinging the football downfield and hitting his receivers in stride.

Smith and the Seahawks continued to impress. Their defense was better than expected, and their offense looked far ahead of schedule. He was the feel-good story of the season, walking on clouds week in and week out.

But it seems like Pete Carroll's team has finally fallen back to Earth. Smith has found it tougher to put up video game-like numbers, and it's taken a toll on their record. When asked about it, he feels like he's just doing too much right now.

NFL News: Geno Smith Says He's Been Too Aggressive Lately

“I think I have been too aggressive as of late,’’ Smith told the Seattle Times. “So I have to get back to what I was doing early on, which was taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team where we all play together and not feel like we are just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits to see what we can do. We know what we can do, but we have to stay on schedule.”

“I’ve just been playing to win,’’ he added. “Obviously, we were down early in that game, so part of that was my mistake early on. When you are trying to get back into a game, you don’t want to throw a check down and feel like you are giving up, so you are trying to make a big play or get things going, get some momentum. For me, again, I have to get back to what I was doing, which I haven’t really changed much, but I have been a little more aggressive than usual. So I have to be smarter.”

It's crazy to think how his career could've panned out if he had found an HC that trusted his skills earlier. But Smith still has a shot to prove his worth and that he has always belonged in this league, even if it's not this season.