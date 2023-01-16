The New York Giants were able to advance to the Divisional round, where they will play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll, the team's head coach, has sent a challenge to their rivals amid their third matchup this season.

Brian Daboll talks about facing the Eagles for third time this season

Giants and Eagles are in the same Division, NFC East, which makes them meet twice during the regular season. In this 2022 campaign, Philadelphia won their two matchups, but New York wants the third one to be different.

After winning the Super Wild Card round against the Vikings, Giants HC Brian Daboll got real on what he thinks about their third game against the Eagles. He knows it won't be easy, but he trusts his team to get the victory in the most important game between both squads this season.

"It's how we go about our business this week, again, how we prepare, how we practice and then again how we play Sunday, or Saturday in this case," Daboll said. "Every game's a new game. Obviously, you have matchups that you've went against here over the last two times you played 'em. One week really has nothing to do with the next week, or one game has nothing with the next game, other than you take things from it, you learned from it, you try to grow from it. But it's going to be how we execute on Saturday and how we prepare throughout the week. That's our process -- it'll always be -- and that's what it'll be this week."

Daboll showed huge respect towards the Eagles. They were the best team in the NFC, which gave them an extra week of rest, but they were also the underdogs against the Vikings and managed to defeat them in Minnesota.

"It's a division game, so I think every division game is important," Daboll said. "We're obviously 0-2 against them this year, so we've got to do a good job this week of getting ready to play the best team in the league, the best in the NFC. ... Anytime you play a division game, it's a pretty good rivalry. Obviously, this is a pretty big one here, being so close to one another. They have a tremendous fan base, tremendous team, and I'm sure it'll be a big challenge for us."