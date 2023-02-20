The New York Giants have a difficult task this offseason. They must work with Daniel Jones regarding his contract, but it has been reported that the quarterback has a huge request: to be as paid as much as Patrick Mahomes.

The New York Giants have two big problems to solve. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will hit the free agency this year, so the NFC East team must work very quickly to see what will they do with both players.

Daniel Jones asks the Giants to give him a salary similar to Patrick Mahomes'

Regarding their quarterback, it seems like they are not reaching any agreement with him. Jones has requested to be paid $45 million per year, the same as Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Giants rejected Daniel Jones' petition and they are set to receive the non-exclusive franchise tag. This would cost the NFC East squad $32.416 million for the 2023 season.

If they move on with this decision, the Giants would put their efforts on Saquon Barkley's deal. They can only give the franchise tag to one of them and it seems like Daniel Jones is their selection.