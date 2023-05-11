Prior to the NFL's official release, the complete Packers' schedule became available. Read here to check out the details.

The Green Bay Packers start a new era after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets. Now, the franchise quarterback is Jordan Love. It's gonna be a huge challenge for head coach Matt LaFleur after losing a future Hall of Famer.

Following his darkness retreat, Rodgers was convinced to come back and play football for the Packers. However, the quarterback found out strange operational movements by the organization which were crucial for him to go and sign for the New York Jets.

Now, the Green Bay Packers were waiting for tonight's schedule release to find out the first episodes for Jordan Love as a starter. However, the games have already been leaked on social media and these are the full details.

What is the 2023 Green Bay Packers schedule?

According to a report from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers' schedule for 2023 will include at least five prime-time games. The first matchup of the season for Jordan Love would be against the Bears at Chicago.

Another important detail of Green Bay's schedule is that the Packers will travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. It could be a crucial game to determine the winner of the NFC North.

Week 1: at Bears (September 10).

Week 2: at Falcons (September 17).

Week 3: vs Saints (September 24).

Week 4: vs Lions (September 28).

Week 5: at Raiders (October 9).

Week 6: Bye week

Week 7: at Broncos (October 22).

Week 8: vs. Vikings (October 29).

Week 9: vs Rams (November 5).

Week 10: at Steelers (November 12)

Week 11: vs Chargers (November 19).

Week 12: at Lions (November 23).

Week 13: vs Chiefs (December 3).

Week 14: at Giants (December 11).

Week 15: vs Buccaneers (December 17).

Week 16: at Panthers (December 24).

Week 17: at Vikings (December 31).

Week 18: vs Bears (to be determined).

If the NFL confirms this information, the prime-time games for the Packers would be: Lions in Week 4 (Thursday Night Football), Raiders in Week 5 (Monday Night Football), Chiefs in Week 13 (Sunday Night Football), Giants in Week 14 (Monday Night Football) and Vikings in Week 17 (Sunday Night Football). This of course added to the Thanksgiving matchup at Detroit.