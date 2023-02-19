Aaron Rodgers still doesn't know if he'll stay at Green Bay. However, the Packers just made a huge move to retain him.

The Packers started the 2022 NFL season with a 4-8 record and a path to the playoffs seemed almost like an impossible task. Nevertheless, in an incredible turn of events, Green Bay won four straight games: Bears, Rams, Dolphins and Vikings. However, in the last week of the season, a loss at home against the Lions derailed their hopes and Aaron Rodgers couldn't reach another Super Bowl.

As it's been an offseason tradition in Green Bay, the questions about Aaron Rodgers and his future arrived. This is a new and complicated scenario, because last year the quarterback signed a massive three-year, $150 million contract. He was supposed to be committed with the franchise, but, again, no one knows for sure.

So, at the moment, Aaron Rodgers is in a personal retreat to determine his future. Now, in a major move for him to stay, the Green Bay Packers have reached an agreement with a very important player for their offense. It's a crucial moment for the franchise towards the quarterback carousel coming when free agency starts.

Aaron Jones will stay with the Green Bay Packers

After the 2021 season, Aaron Rodgers lost his best receiver when Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he was close of losing his best running back too. Following six years with the Packers, Aaron Jones seemed on his way of being released by the team. Suddenly, everything changed.

The negotiations started again and Aaron Jones will stay with the Green Bay Packers. The running back gets a salary of $11 million which includes a signing bonus close to $8.5 million. However, in order to remain with the team, Jones reduced his salary.

In the 2023 season, Aaron Jones was projected to receive $16 million from the Packers. He left that money on the table, opted for the signing bonus and that's why the final amount he'll recieve went down to $11 million.

Aaron Jones is 28-years and still has two years remaining on his contract. This move helps the Packers in a huge way regarding the salary cap. There were only two choices. A restructured deal or being released to test the open market. Jones chose Green Bay.

So, in the next few weeks, it will be the turn of Aaron Rodgers. He is still under contract after the massive extension signed in 2022, but, the quarterback might be looking for a trade. That's why the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a suitor to reunite him with Davante Adams.