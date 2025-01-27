The Philadelphia Eagles demonstrated throughout the NFL season that consistency is the key to success since their journey was not just about a strong offense but also a cohesive and resilient defense. After defeating the Commanders to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts shared some strong and impactful words, underscoring the importance of teamwork.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed both his skill and leadership after Sunday’s tough 28-23 win over the Washington Commanders. While his stats, 246 passing yards and 16 rushing yards, were strong, Hurts made it clear that numbers are not his main focus. For him, the most important thing is helping his team win.

“I don’t play the game for stats…I don’t play the game for numbers, any statistical approval from anyone else…I told you guys that winning, success, is defined by that particular individual, and it’s all relative to the person. And what I define it as is winning. So the number one goal is always to come out here and win,“ stated Jalen Hurts.

This mindset has made Hurts a key leader for the Eagles and an MVP contender over the past two seasons. It has also helped the team stay focused and work together. The Eagles achieve one of their season objectives: reach the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

However, as Saquon Barkley has previously stated, his objective is also to win it, not only arrive to the final game. Even while managing a knee injury, Hurts was able to guide the team to the Super Bowl showcasing his impressive talent and love for the team.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praises Jalen Hurts with heartfelt words

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently delivered heartfelt praise for quarterback Jalen Hurts, addressing the persistent criticism despite the team’s consistent success under his leadership. Speaking candidly, Sirianni expressed disbelief at the lingering doubts surrounding Hurts, highlighting his importance to the Eagles’ success.

“It’s amazing how much doubt there is…Sometimes I cannot quite comprehend it because, you know, it does not look like people think it should look like. But the guy has been clutch. He has won a ton of football games.” Sirianni’s words underscore the growing recognition of Hurts’ impact, regardless of how his performances may be perceived.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized the team’s commitment to results over style, defending quarterback Jalen Hurts against ongoing criticism. “We do not care if we rush for 300 and pass for one and we win. Great. If we rush for one and pass for 300, great. Who cares? We just continue to win.”

Hurts’ versatility and ability to lead the Eagles to victory, no matter the circumstances, have silenced many skeptics and solidified his status as the franchise quarterback.