NFL News: Cowboys reportedly close to hiring former 49ers coach as special teams coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach, but they still need to fill other coaching staff positions for the 2025 season, particularly if they want to reach the playoffs, as Jerry Jones recently emphasized with the hiring of Schottenheimer. Now, they are reportedly close to bringing in a former San Francisco 49ers coach to assist the team.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are expected to hire Nick Sorensen as their special teams coordinator. It’s worth noting that Sorensen previously served as the defensive coordinator with the 49ers but also has offensive experience from his past roles.

Sorensen has spent most of his career in the defensive side of the NFL, but from 2013 to 2015, he worked as an assistant special teams coach and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…