NFL News: Texans interviewed college coach for the offensive coordinator position

The Houston Texans are signaling that their offense could see significant improvement for the 2025 season, especially with the latest report revealing they recently interviewed an experienced offensive coach with a strong NFL and college football background.

According to Jeremy Fowler’s report, the Texans interviewed Jeff Nixon, offensive coordinator for the Syracuse Orange. Nixon is no stranger to the league, having spent 2023 with the Giants as the running backs coach and 2022 with the Panthers.

Nixon’s NFL experience dates back to 2007, when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles for his first three years in the league, working as an assistant with the special teams. He has been with Syracuse since 2024, marking his return to college football after a stint with the Baylor Bears in 2017.

Developing story…