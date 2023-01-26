If there's someone that knows Tom Brady pretty well taht's Rob Gronkowski. The former tight end has now given an advice to the quarterback on which team to choose in 2023: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are two many options for him to sign with, but it seems like the Bucs and Raiders are winning the race. Gronkowski, his former teammate, thinks one of those landing spots is better than the other for Brady in 2023.

Gronkowski advices Tom Brady on which team to choose in 2023

NSPN - Champa Bay was able to ask Gronkowski which team should Brady play for, the Raiders or the Buccaneers. "What's one more likely?", Rob said. "I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I mean, he's been there now for three years. It's such a great organization. If I have to take a guess right now over those two, I would just say the Buccaneers."