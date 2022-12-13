Rob Gronkowski's signature move is to team up with Tom Brady in the last part of the season. Now, the tight end wants to do it again and has sent a direct message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Tom Brady's playbook must include a solid tight end. Rob Gronkowski was that man for several years in the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Super Bowls together.

But Gronk didn't enjoy football lately as Brady does and he announced his retirement after the 2021 season. But now, it seems like he wants to team up again with the quarterback soon.

Rob Gronkowski - Tom Brady, is this society happening again?

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are really good friends and always answer when the other calls. The quarterback has convinced him a couple times to come out of retirement, but now the tight end has made the first move for a possible reunion.

After they won the Super Bowl LV together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk decided to retire once again. But now, the former tight end wants Brady to follow his steps.

“That may be the best option,” former tight end and current Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports about Tom Brady considering retirement. “He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.”

In the last weeks, retirement has been surrounding Tom Brady again. With the Buccaneers far from fighting for another Super Bowl, he could end his career after the 2022 NFL season. But the quarterback wants to add another ring to his hands and it won't be easy to convince him to leave football without him even trying to get another title.