With the NFL regular season coming to an end, we take a look at the top three leading candidates to take home the MVP award.

With just a handful of games remaining in the NFL regular season, some teams continue to fight to live another day, while others have already secured a spot in the postseason. All thanks to their stars and their consistency.

Finally, the new school of stars has taken over the veterans once and for all. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford are nowhere near the top of the MVP race anymore, with the young guns leading the way.

With that in mind, we'll take an in-depth look at the top three leading candidates to take home the Most Valuable Player award. Notably, this ranking could still change drastically over the final month of the campaign.

NFL News: Top 3 Candidates To Win MVP

3. Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Their Offensive Line has finally gotten into a rhythm, and it's not like Joe Burrow needs a lot of time to work his magic on every dropback.

Burrow is a generational talent. He's one of the most efficient passers in football history already, and he's just getting better. He continues to get everybody involved in the offense, and the Bengals are a major threat to get back to the ultimate stage.

2. Patrick Mahomes

It's crazy to think that some analysts and fans actually doubted Patrick Mahomes again. They believed he was going to be exposed after losing Tyreek Hill, claiming the league had figured him out already.

There's just no such thing as figuring Patrick Mahomes out. Even if you know what he's gonna do, there's nothing you can do to stop him. He's a one-man show and the main reason why the Kansas City Chiefs will always be a threat.

1. Jalen Hurts

This was a make-or-break season for Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles made a strong commitment to him when they could've pursued another QB in the Draft or free agency, and he's paid them back thus far.

Hurts has taken major leaps forward this year. His dual-threat skill set has led the Eagles to a nearly-perfect season, even becoming the first team to clinch a postseason berth. Love him or hate him; you cannot disrespect him after this year.