Even though the Saints are heading into the 2023 NFL season with Derek Carr as QB1, Jameis Winston made something clear for New Orleans and the newly arrived quarterback.

New Orleans didn't have to worry about the quarterback position for a long time, but everything changed when Drew Brees called it a career. Jameis Winston failed to be the answer for the Saints, who now have high expectations on Derek Carr.

The former Raiders signal-caller comes from a terrible season in Las Vegas, but he had delivered much better performances in previous years. Now, the Saints hope Carr gets back to his best to become the franchise quarterback they've been lacking since Brees hung them up.

Even though he knows he'll run from behind this year, Winston decided to stay in New Orleans for another year. At 29, the former first overall pick believes he can still be the starting quarterback that wins a championship for the Saints.

Jameis Winston ready to backup Derek Carr, but warns he's still a 'championship caliber' starter

Shortly after the news he was staying in New Orleans came out, Winston took to social media explaining his decision to re-sign with the Saints despite Carr's arrival. Though he said getting healthy will be his priority, the former Buccaneers QB also show a lot of confidence in himself.

“First, I love this city,” Winston wrote. “In all of my professional career, I’ve never felt so culturally in tune with a fan base. The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible. Y’all have made me and my family feel at home. That is why last season was so disappointing to me. I want to see this team and city succeed. I know great things are ahead for this team, and this city! I was led here by the spirit that’s why I would never run away from this new challenge. The things that led me here are still here. A stable organization, a championship caliber team, and a great fan base.

"This year’s team like last year’s team is built to win a Super Bowl. Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship caliber starting quarterback in this league. However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go. Most importantly, I need to stay healthy to get me where I want to go in my career! With that being said, I will serve and lead however I need to see this organization and city win! I am proud to say for one more year, at least Who Dat!"

Winston's career hasn't gone exactly to plan so far, since the expectations around him were much higher when Tampa Bay used their first pick on him in 2015. Now he'll have to fight his way back to the starting job.