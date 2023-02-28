The New York Jets have apparently decided who's their first option for veteran quarterback. The AFC East squad will reportedly pursue Derek Carr instead of Aaron Rodgers by making a bold move on the former Las Vegas Raiders player.

A veteran quarterback is the main priority for the New York Jets this offseason. Reportedly, the AFC East team has decided to pursue Derek Carr instead of Aaron Rodgers and the front office has a secret move prepared in order to convince the former Las Vegas Raiders player to join them.

The Jets are not very interested in keeping Zach Wilson as starter for the 2023 campaign. According to reports, New York won't trade him, but instead they will bring a veteran quarterback to teach everything he knows to the 23-year-old.

With Derek Carr on the market, the Jets have already met with the former Raiders quarterback to offer him a deal. But now, despite the rumors of their interest in Aaron Rodgers, apparently they have made a decision on who's the best option for them.

Jets will pursue Derek Carr instead of Aaron Rodgers

Derek Carr is the most attractive veteran quarterback in the free agency right now. He was released by the Raiders earlier this month and of course tons of teams have shown their interest for him, but the Jets are one step ahead of all of them.

According to to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Joe Douglas, Jets' general manager, informed him that Derek Carr will meet again with the front office. Reports said they had a very good first visit, so they want to have a second talk with the quarterback before he speaks with other teams.

"That was a fantastic visit," Douglas said of the meeting with Carr. "We really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously, he's the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys, since he's the only quarterback that's a free agent, but I can say he left a strong impression with everybody. Obviously, we're going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason. We're going to look at every available option. We feel like when it's time to make the right decision, when everyone goes through their process, we're going to make the best decision for the Jets."

As for Aaron Rodgers' rumors, Douglas refused to answer any questions about the Packers quarterback. It is uncertain if he'll continue playing, stay with Green Bay or push for his trade, so the Jets are trying to go for a player who has more clarity about what he'll do.