With over 1,600 rushing yards, Jacobs will become the main target for multiple teams, including the Raiders. But could Las Vegas hold on to him and retain the 24-year-old?

Will Josh Jacobs play for the Raiders in 2023?

Some huge names will hit the 2023 free-agency and teams are already preparing to seduce them with huge offers. Josh Jacobs is one of those and the running back wants a place where he feels appreciated.

Jacobs also seems to like the Raiders a lot, but he knows they must do an effort to keep him happy in Las Vegas.

"For me, it's got to make sense," Jacobs said Monday on the Raiders' offer, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "But this is obviously where I want to be. Coming in, I remember sitting down with [defensive end] Maxx [Crosby] and all these guys and talking about the Raiders organization and the culture and wanting to be part of the change. I still feel that way so, hopefully, I'll be back."