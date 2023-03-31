Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. made a surprising decision in the free agency, signing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Unsurprisingly, it didn't sit well with one of his former teammates in Kansas City.

The 2023 Super Bowl is still fresh in the memory, which is why the Chiefs have enough reasons to be the happiest team in the NFL. However, the last few weeks have started to raise some concern in Kansas City.

Even though they still have the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes, the team has started to lose members of its championship-winning team. But none of their departures hurt so much as Orlando Brown Jr. leaving for the Bengals.

The left tackle, a pivotal protector for Mahomes, not only leaves a huge hole at Arrowhead but also strengthens an AFC rival that made life difficult for the Chiefs in recent years. Therefore, tight end Travis Kelce admitted to be hurt.

Travis Kelce says it hurt to see Orlando Brown Jr. leave Chiefs for Bengals

“It hurts. It hurts my soul, man. Hurts my soul", said Kelce on his New Heights podcast, as quoted by theKansas City Star. "It’s like watching your best friend just turn evil on you. It’s tough man. Obviously, I mean, the past like two years we’ve struggled beating the Bengals.

“So there’s been a lot of like build up in emotion of like, I would say, not necessarily hate but just like dislike towards the Bengals because they keep beating us, and they keep talking about it every time they do. So it’s like, man, to see him go to the dark side man, it’s an awkward feeling. Obviously I hope that he has an absolute Hall of Fame career. You know what I mean? I wish nothing but the best for OB. He was an unbelievable leader. An unbelievable teammate on and off the field.”

Obviously, you can understand Kelce's point of view. Brown Jr. was instrumental to the Chiefs' success, so if losing him to another team was already a huge blow, let alone if he joins the conference rivals. Now, things will be more challenging for Mahomes and Kelce.