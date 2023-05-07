After several months fighting for a long-term deal, Lamar Jackson finally agreed terms with the Baltimore Ravens. This situation was not easy and the quarterback even requested a trade multiple times, but now he has revealed the real reason why he asked the team to leave.
The drama has ended for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him earlier this year, but then the team offered him a juicy contract extension to make him the best-paid player in the league.It was reported that Jackson was really mad at Baltimore before the offer arrived, and he even contemplated not playing the 2023 season. However, now he's ready to start the upcoming campaign and hit milestones that no quarterback has ever achieved in NFL history.
Lamar Jackson downplays requesting a trade to the Ravens
Lamar Jackson will be a Raven for the next five years after signing a juicy $260 million deal. His dream came true and now he's the best-paid player in the entire league, but it was not easy for him to get this contract.
During the offseason, Lamar Jackson requested the Ravens to be traded. He even had the New England Patriots as his favorite landing spot, but according to the quarterback it was all part of his plan to get the contract extension.
"OK the trade, I requested a trade, but it was nothing serious," Jackson said, via PFT."It was just getting the ball rolling. It's part of business. But I'm satisfied. It's in the past. I'm glad it's over with. I'm happy to be here.
"Today, we're gonna keep it about the future. I'm not really worried about what happened in the past. I'm gonna keep it about these next five years. And keep it about what's going on today. You know, it's a great day."That move definitely worked out. After the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens offered the quarterback a 5-year, $260 million contract extension. Lamar Jackson's salary will be the best in the entire league, but he must prove Baltimore was not wrong by giving him this juicy deal.