Lamar Jackson's drama is over. The Baltimore Ravens finally offered him the long-term deal he wanted, so now the quarterback felt free to share the real reason why he asked to be traded

After several months fighting for a long-term deal, Lamar Jackson finally agreed terms with the Baltimore Ravens. This situation was not easy and the quarterback even requested a trade multiple times, but now he has revealed the real reason why he asked the team to leave.

The drama has ended for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him earlier this year, but then the team offered him a juicy contract extension to make him the best-paid player in the league.

Lamar Jackson downplays requesting a trade to the Ravens

Lamar Jackson will be a Raven for the next five years after signing a juicy $260 million deal. His dream came true and now he's the best-paid player in the entire league, but it was not easy for him to get this contract.

During the offseason, Lamar Jackson requested the Ravens to be traded. He even had the New England Patriots as his favorite landing spot, but according to the quarterback it was all part of his plan to get the contract extension.

"OK the trade, I requested a trade, but it was nothing serious," Jackson said, via PFT."It was just getting the ball rolling. It's part of business. But I'm satisfied. It's in the past. I'm glad it's over with. I'm happy to be here.

"Today, we're gonna keep it about the future. I'm not really worried about what happened in the past. I'm gonna keep it about these next five years. And keep it about what's going on today. You know, it's a great day."