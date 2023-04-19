For everybody's surprise, the Detroit Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North in the 2023 NFL Season. However, Jared Goff doesn't like that tag and has a very important reason why.

The 2023 NFL season is warming up, but the oddsmakers already have their favorites to win. Surprisingly, the Detroit Lions have the best odds to be the NFC North champions this year, but Jared Goff doesn't like that tag on his team at all.

Last year, the Detroit Lions surprised everybody with a decent 9-8 record. It was not enough to make it to the Super Wild Card round, but their fans were satisfied with the team's improvement.

Jared Goff doesn't think the Lions are favorites to win the NFC North

Even though the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North in 2022, they are not seen as the favorites in the upcoming season. The Lions do have that tag on them, but it seems like the team is not happy with that thought.

In 2022, the Vikings finished the regular season with a remarkable 13-4 record. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the New York Giants in a shocking end for their campaign.

Even though Minnesota won the NFC North, the oddsmakers don't have them as the favorites this year. In BetMGM, the Lions have a +130 to dominate the division, while the Vikings have a +300.

Jared Goff, starting quarterback of the Lions, doesn't like this tag at all. The former 1st-overall pick has downsized the matter, saying that it is weird to see favorites at this time of the year.

"I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April. But what do I know?" Goff said (via NFL.com). "A lot can change from now until August or whatever. We like what we've done in the offseason and last year, but [there is] plenty of stuff to get better at and work on."