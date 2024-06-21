Tom Brady is set to start his broadcasting career this year, but the NFL legend has admitted that he's not entirely ready for it.

Tom Brady will begin his analyst role for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The legendary quarterback is starting his broadcasting career this year, though he has openly admitted that he feels unprepared for it.

Many football players choose to share their expertise in broadcasting after retiring. This opportunity is typically reserved for those who have had exceptional careers.

Following Tom Brady’s retirement from playing, Fox Sports promptly offered him a lucrative deal to become their lead football analyst. His broadcasting journey kicks off this fall, generating considerable anticipation among fans and analysts alike.

Tom Brady admits he’s not ready to become a football analyst

The 2024 NFL season promises a different experience for football fans tuning in on TV, with a new voice in the broadcast booth: Tom Brady, who will serve as the main analyst for Fox Sports.

Back in 2022, Fox Sports approached Tom Brady with a lucrative 10-year, $375 million deal to become their primary NFL analyst. While the quarterback initially planned to start his broadcasting career last year, he opted instead for a sabbatical year, choosing to begin in 2024.

However, it appears that the extra year of preparation Brady took was insufficient. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback has now admitted that he isn’t quite ready to launch his broadcasting career.

“I would say yes [I have improved], and I would also say there’s still so much room for improvement,” Brady said in an interview with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd. “It’s almost like when I was a player, I never felt like I did things the right way. There were games where I would go in afterward and say, ‘Man, I’m the worst quarterback in the NFL.’ … I’m sure I’m going to feel that way at Fox where I finish a game and I go, ‘I didn’t even give them what they wanted.’ It’s a very challenging thing in your own mind.

Tom Brady during his last season with the New England Patriots

“I’ve asked a few people, ‘How do you know that you did a good job?’ For me, so much of this is going to come down to the preparation. Did I feel like I was prepared? Did I feel like our crew was prepared? Did I give them the best over the course of the week so we could give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful for the fans?”

Will Tom Brady play football again?

Many fans find it hard to accept that Tom Brady won’t return to playing football again. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been connected to several teams recently, sparking rumors of a potential comeback, but it appears he has decided against returning to the field.

Recently, there were rumors circulating that the 49ers, Raiders, and Patriots were interested in coaxing Tom Brady out of retirement. However, he has rejected these ideas and is currently enjoying his life away from the football field.