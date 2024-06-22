Croatia play against Italy in what will the Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

[Watch Croatia vs Italy live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This is a crucial duel with a lot at stake: nothing less than second place in the group and direct qualification to the next round of Euro 2024. Additionally, depending on the outcome of the match between Spain and Albania, either team could face elimination if they lose.

Italy, with 3 points from a win and a loss, holds a relatively comfortable position. A draw, provided Albania does not win, could suffice for them. On the other hand, Croatia must secure a victory as any other result would either eliminate them or leave them as a third-placed team with 2 points, making it challenging to qualify as one of the top 4 third-placed teams.

Croatia probable lineup

Croatia need to win to be able to advance to the round since another result leaves them eliminated or very complicated.

Croatia possible lineup: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Budimir, Kramaric.

Italy probable lineup

Italy with the tie, as long as Albania does not beat Spain with a good goal difference, secures second place. But they must be careful: another result could eliminate them.

Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Cristante, Barella; Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni; Retegui.