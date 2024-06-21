Mexico play against Jamaica for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Mexico will take on Jamaica in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. ViX Premium will bring this exciting game to you for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Mexico vs Jamaica live in the USA on ViX]

The Copa America begins, the most important tournament for national teams in Conmebol, and on the first Matchday, there will be a duel typical of Concacaf. Two rivals who have met several times in recent years, both in qualifiers and in Gold Cups, will compete. On one side are Jamaica, probably the weakest rival in a group that also includes Ecuador and Venezuela.

The Jamaicans know they will need a remarkable performance to qualify, and there is no better way to start than with a victory. On the other side will be Mexico, one of the strongest teams in Concacaf. They view this as the most accessible match in the group, so anything other than a win would be unfavorable, and they will be determined to secure it.

When will the Mexico vs Jamaica match be played?

Mexico and Jamaica will clash on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica midfielder Bobby Decordova-Reid – IMAGO / Eyepix Group

Mexico vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica in the USA

A duel with an unmistakable Concacaf aroma, Mexico and Jamaica will clash in Group B of the Copa America 2024. Subscribe to ViX Premium to watch this must-see game in the US, with plans starting at only $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the top choice for summer viewing in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the match between Mexico and Jamaica.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports.