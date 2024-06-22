Justin Fields will have a surprising role with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Madden NFL 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after being eliminated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The franchise has no victories in the playoffs during the last seven years.

As a consequence, many changes have been done by general manager Omar Khan. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are out of the building and the quarterback room got a massive boost with the arrival of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers haven’t found their franchise quarterback and the quest for a Super Bowl seems more difficult than ever in a loaded AFC with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will Justin Fields be the starting quarterback of the Steelers?

The Madden NFL 25 official trailer is out and, undoubtedly, the biggest surprise in the preview of the famous video game was a special appearance by Justin Fields. It all happened during a simulated game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

In the sequence, Fields appears as kick returner in the first images of the video. It’s important to remember that, since Justin signed with the Steelers, there are strong rumors of head coach Mike Tomlin using him as part of special teams.

Although Justin Fields should be protected due to his importance as quarterback, the new kickoff rule in the NFL might open a window for him to participate in certain gadget plays. Madden 25 thinks it’s possible.