There was some uncertainty regarding the future of Tua Tagovailoa, but the Miami Dolphins proved he is their quarterback. Their recent move confirmed it since they signed another offensive weapon.

The hiring of Mike McDaniel made it possible to see the best version of Tua Tagovailoa. Although his health concerns are still too high for the multiple concussion, he suffered last season. In any case, the Miami Dolphins are firm on investing in him because they added another weapon.

It is surprising the collection of superstar talent available in the AFC at the quarterback position. The Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, the Bengals with Joe Burrow, and the Bills with Josh Allen appear as the top three teams.

This map could get even tougher if the New York Jets complete a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. There are some things they have to work out, but the division will require high scoring offenses as well if they reach an agreement for the four-time NFL MVP. The newest addition could complement their star-studded wide receiver room.

Miami Dolphins sign veteran WR to help Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins are a team with multiple NFL stars on the roster. In the last offseason they traded for Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster move. Then they went for ex Broncos' Bradley Chubb during the competition to bolster their defense. This year they made a huge transaction with the Los Angeles Rams to get Jalen Ramsey. On this occasion the new name is more of a rotational player.

Miami signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. He is the player formerly known as Robbie Anderson, that comes from a disappointing season. Anderson had 206 receiving yards in six games with the Carolina Panthers, before getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The WR was released by the Cardinals after totaling 76 yards in 10 games there.