2022 was definitely not the best year for Zach Wilson. He couldn't start the first games of the season and it was until Week 4 that he appeared, but his performances have been a disaster and he has been benched multiple times.

As time goes by, there are tons of doubts regarding Zach Wilson's future in the Big Apple. But now, the team has addressed the situation and revealed what they'll do with him next year.

Will Zach Wilson stay with the New York Jets in 2023?

It is clear that the New York Jets trust Zach Wilson, but how much? They decided to move on from Sam Darnold and bring a fresh quarterback to the Big Apple, but he has not been at the level they expected to.

Now, with the 2022 NFL season ending, there are tons of questions about Zach Wilson's future. He's in his second year of his rookie contract, but it is uncertain for some fans if he'll complete it.

But despite a not so good 2022 NFL season, the Jets have Zach Wilson on their plans for 2023. "We're not going to quit on him," head coach Robert Saleh said about the quarterback's future.

It is true that he has been injured this season and couldn't perform so well, but the fans have high hopes on what he could do and it seems like 2023 is his last opportunity to prove his value to them.