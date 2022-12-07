With the Dallas Cowboys leaking info about Odell Beckham Jr.'s recovery, he's just never going to consider them as a suitable option anymore.

For months, the Dallas Cowboys flirted with Odell Beckham Jr. Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and even Jerry Jones, hinted at the possibility of signing the former Super Bowl champion once he was eligible to come back.

The fans patiently waited and were quite confident in their chances of landing OBJ. Even after he attended multiple franchise facilities in his free agency tour, all signs pointed towards AT&T Stadium.

Now, it seems like that's just not going to happen, as the Cowboys are reportedly concerned about OBJ's knee, and they feel like he has yet to clear the necessary milestones to be back on the gridiron.

NFL News: Cowboys Are Concerned About Odell Beckham Jr.'s Knee

"The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season," reported ESPN's Ed Werner.

OBJ Should Be Livid At The Cowboys

Notably, the fact that the Cowboys leaked this information is quite detrimental to OBJ, which is why ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes the talented wideout will never consider them as an option anymore:

(via ProFootballTalk)

"So who did this come from? Beckham’s camp? No way. It only came from the Cowboys. And it’s obvious that the Cowboys wanted it out there.

At one point, it appeared that the Cowboys possibly were going through the motions with Beckham in order to get the Giants to pay more. Now, it looks as if the Cowboys are trying to get Beckham to take less — or, more specifically, to not insist on a contract that extends beyond 2022. They also may be trying, as one league source has opined, to placate players and fans who had been clamoring for the Cowboys to sign Beckham.

The source called the team’s decision to leak negative information about Beckham’s knee 'astounding.' There was even a suggestion that Beckham, who recently sued Nike for breach of contract, should sue the Cowboys for violating his medical privacy rights.

'How could he even consider signing there now?' the source asked."

Jerry Jones has never been known for his ethical behavior or looking out for the players or optics whatsoever, so we wouldn't be shocked to see that this is yet another one of his tactics. Whatever the case, feel free to delete all those photoshopped pics of OBJ in Cowboys' gear. It's not happening.