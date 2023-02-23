It seems like all the rumors about Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers were not so true at all. Now, the NFC North team wants the quarterback back in 2023, but there's a big condition for that to happen.

Were Aaron Rodgers' exit rumors completely real? Well, it seems like they were not. Now, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly very interested in the quarterback's return for the next campaign, but this could only happen under one big condition.

Aaron Rodgers is the man of the moment right now. Everyone is wondering where will the quarterback play in 2023 as multiple reports said he was not comfortable at Green Bay and was looking for a new landing spot for the next season.

Despite all the rumors about his possible exit, it seems like the Packers have taken a sharp turn on this matter. They could bring him back for one more campaign, but under one condition.

Report: Packers have one big condition for Aaron Rodgers to return in 2023

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, everyone thought it was the last campaign of Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay. He gave multiple hints of a possible exit and Packers were comfortable with a change, apparently.

However, this situation has taken a massive turn. According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the 39-year-old quarterback could return to Green Bay in 2023, but only if he agrees to do something for the team.

"If he [Aaron Rodgers] wants to return to Green Bay and as long as he's fully bought in, the Packers want him back," Pelissero said during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week. "They had good conversations after the season."

This words pair up to what ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported recently. "I had with a [conversation with a] very important Green Bay Packers source who, quite honestly, believes that Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers and that all of this is being overhyped," the insider said.

"He looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year and the commitment that he gave to the team and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers."

Jets, Raiders and even the Bucs were seen as possible landing spots for Rodgers, but now they may need to look for other options as Green Bay could keep the experienced quarterback and reject all trade offers for him.