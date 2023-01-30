The Kansas City Chiefs just punched their third Super Bowl ticket in the past four years, even with Patrick Mahomes playing on one leg.

The Kansas City Chiefs just punched their third Super Bowl ticket in the past four years, even with Patrick Mahomes playing on one leg. That speaks volumes of how good and dominant Andy Reid's team has been.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, limping his way to the locker room for a couple of snaps, and raising major concerns among his supporters.

He was evidently limited when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals, yet he managed to do more than enough to keep the chains moving and eventually led his team to one of the biggest wins of his career.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Admits He Was Struggling

Perhaps, the most impressive thing about this win is the fact that Mahomes could barely move. He limped after every play, yet he refused to leave the field and kept finding his receivers in stride:

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” Mahomes said postgame. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win."

"Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there. I definitely didn’t feel good,"Mahomes added. "I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I’ll have a few more weeks to get it ready.”

Now, Pat and Travis Kelce will have a couple of weeks to get back to full strength ahead of their clash vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and their stout defense, perhaps their toughest challenge in years.