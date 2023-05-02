The 2023 NFL Draft has ended and the teams have selected who they think are the best players for their squads. The Seattle Seahawks had bizarre picks, but Pete Carroll has given an explanation for them.

The 2022 season was a tough challenge for Pete Carroll. Russell Wilson left after 10 years with the Seahawks, but they surprised everybody and even made it to the Wild Card round, where they lost against the 49ers.

Pete Carroll explains why the Seahawks drafted two running backs

It was uncertain if the Seahawks were going to select a quarterback to backup Geno Smith . They didn't, but they made otherthat have brought a lot of doubts to the fans.

For some experts, the Seahawks had an amazing 2023 NFL Draft. During the first round, they selected CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, two of the best players of their positions this year.

However, once the draft ended, fans had more doubts than answers regarding the team's movements. Despite having Kenneth Walker (2022 second-round pick) with them, they selected two other running backs.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks' head coach, has an explanation for this move. He thinks UCLA's Zach Charbonnet (No. 52 overall) and Georgia' Kenny McIntosh (No. 237) will have different roles in the roster due to their capacities and the needs of the club.

"He's so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition," Carroll said of Charbonnet. "And really, we're gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he's really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling. And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There's so many positives about these guys. “I have so much respect for that position and so much regard for what that weighs into our football team and how we play and the mentality and all of that. It's a really important spot for me, too. We do a nice job. … We've had some terrific guys over the years and I think we just put this class back together in a really good spot for this position."

In 2022, Kenneth Walker shined in the Seahawks' backfield despite missing two games. He rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns, winning the race against Rashaad Penny for the starter role.