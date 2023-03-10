The Seattle Seahawks are preparing their 2023 season andthe team's front office wants to build a better roster. Now, Pete Carroll has reached a former Super Bowl XLVIII champion in order to bring him back this year.

Seahawks' front office has been in touch with Bobby Wagner

Wagner left the team in 2021 to play for one season with the Los Angeles Rams. However, they decided to cut him and the linebacker is a free agent, so that's why Pete Carroll is interested in bringing him back.

"We've been able to talk to Bobby now and address some of those things, so it's worked out great," general manager John Schneider said in his weekly interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM. "We're gonna be in communication as we go along throughout free agency now."

Wagner had an impressive 2022 campaign with 140 tackles, but the Rams decided to move on from him to free up salary cap space. Will he get a second chance with Seattle to fight for another Super Bowl?