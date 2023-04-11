Peyton Manning is a big fan of Bryce Young. The former Colts and Broncos quarterback has compared the soon-to-be 1st-rounder to a recent Super Bowl runner-up; one of the best quarterbacks in the league nowadays.

Peyton Manning thinks Bryce Young have a lot of similarities with a recent Super Bowl runner-up

"I think [Drew] Brees and Russell Wilson are kind of the easy comparisons because of the size similarities," Manning said, via AL.com. "But when you talk to real scouts -- Burrow is kind of the guy that comes to mind, right? Because of, sort of, the sixth sense in the pocket, the decision-making, processing information quickly."

There's a huge size difference between Young and Joe Burrow. The Bengals quarterback is 6-foot-4 and weighs about 215 pounds, while the 21-year-old is 5-foot-10 and weighs nearly 200 pounds. This has been a huge concern for the scouts, but Manning thinks his talent is bigger than how tall he is.

"I'm not saying Bryce is going to have that same success as Joe right away," Manning said. "But I think the instincts that Joe has that Bryce had, the ability to beat the coverage keeps a lot of plays alive. ... Recognition, processing, instincts, you see a little bit of Joe Burrow in Bryce Young."