The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin just lost a huge player on defense for the 2023 season. Read here to check out the details.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the NFL playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card berth in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

On offense, Mitch Trubisky began as the starter, but, prior to Week 5, head coach Mike Tomlin named rookie Kenny Pickett as the new man in charge. For Tomlin, the 9-8 record meant his streak of no losing seasons continued with sixteen. However, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years.

Now, considering Kenny Pickett seems to be the future at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers will trust their defense to carry this team toward another Super Bowl run. Nevertheless, they just lost a key piece to the Philadelphia Eagles. Read here to check out the details.

Terrell Edmunds leaves Steelers to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles

Terrell Edmunds is the new safety of the Philadelphia Eagles. After five years with the Steelers, Edmunds decided it was time to move on. He was a first-round pick for Pittsburgh in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, during his first seasons in the league, the prospect didn't live up to the expectations.

However, especially after Minkah Fitzpatrick established himself as the leader of the defense, Terrell Edmunds started to improve. Initially, the Steelers didn't exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, but, after a solid 2021 season, Edmunds was signed for 2022 and became a crucial piece of the defense.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles had to make this move as soon as possible after the departures of big names at the position such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps. Edmunds will give them much needed depth.