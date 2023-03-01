The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Mitch Trubisky began as the starter, but, prior to Week 5, head coach Mike Tomlin made the call thousands of fans were expecting. Rookie Kenny Pickett was in charge. For Tomlin, the streak of no losing seasons continued with sixteen. Nevertheless, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years. That's not a great standard for a franchise with six Super Bowls.

So, toward next season, Kenny Pickett seems to be the front-runner. However, Mitch Trubisky is a key piece as a backup quarterback in case anything happens, but, his future with the team is uncertain. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to make a decision.

Pittsburgh Steelers make final decision about Mitch Trubisky and his future

Mitch Trubisky has still one year left of his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, during the last few weeks, no one knew for sure a final decision regarding his status as quarterback of the team.

Since Kenny Pickett became the starter, many reports pointed out that Trubisky might request a trade or to be released. Nevertheless, at least for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the final decision has been made. They want Mitch Trubisky in the team according to the words of general manager, Omar Khan.

"Mitch has been great. It's been great having him around and I look forward having him around here for a long time. Not only this year, but for a long time. I want Mitch around."

If Mitch Trubisky stays, then almost certainly Mason Rudolph won't come back with the Steelers. Rudolph was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mike Tomlin's team even made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to go up and get him. That's because many scouts within the organization believed he had first-round potential.

Now, following five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph might have decided that the opportunity he deserves most definitely is elsewhere. Considering the front office wants Mitch Trubisky to stay alongside Kenny Pickett, Rudolph would be out leaving the Steelers with a little headache towards the NFL Draft and free agency. Find a third quarterback for the roster.