The San Francisco 49ers will have to make a decision on who's going to be their starting quarterback. Brock Purdy had a surprising 2022 season, but he know what area he needs to improve in order to fight for the job.

The San Francisco 49ers have a huge dilemma for the 2023 campaign. Brock Purdy had a remarkable end of the 2022 season and he's set to compete with Trey Lance for the starting quarterback role, but he knows there's one area to improve in order to become the team's first option.

Injuries made a lot of damage to the 49ers last year. Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't play the entire season for this reason, so Brock Purdy took the team at the end of the regular campaign and the playoffs.

The rookie had an incredible year, but he sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow that finished his season. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant wants to compete to be the starter, but first he needs to work on a specific matter to fight for his objective.

Brock Purdy identifies improvement area for his second NFL season

Brock Purdy went from being the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to be the 49ers starting quarterback. After Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, he had to step up and take the team's offense, which he did pretty well.

On the season, Purdy completed 114 passes out of 170 attempts (67.1 percent). He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions, which puts him as a strong contender for the starting quarterback job at San Francisco.

However, Purdy knows there's an obvious area of improvement for him to compete for the job. The 23-year-old quarterback wants to work on a specific matter that could increase his odds of winning the competition against Lance.

“Starting with the cons, just footwork,” Purdy said last Thursday on Fox Sports 910's "Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B" when asked about his 2022 recap. “Being on time, every concept has its own timing. There were times last year where you could just tell I was still getting used to things, even when I was playing, the time of a slant with Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deeboe Samuel, they’re two different types of routes.

“So getting used to that kind of thing, that’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”